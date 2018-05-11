Wildfire closures in the Gorge continue, 117 citations issued

With a stretch of nice weather arriving just in time for Mother's Day people in the Columbia River Gorge are prepping for a busy weekend. At the same time, clean up continues from last summer’s Eagle Creek Fire.

The destruction in the closure area is still visible, but new life this spring has begun to transform the mountainsides that were once brown and dotted with burned trees.

“You can still see the remnants of the fire and it is really sad," Lona Kinder who was visiting from Southern Illinois said. “You can also see the beauty in what is coming back so that is good too.”



The work to clear roads, trails and assess the damage from the fire continues.

ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton told FOX 12 in April alone crews removed 1,000 yards of rocks and debris from a six-mile stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway that has been closed since the fire began.

Friday, at least, one cyclist was cited in the closure area near the Oneonta Tunnel, which was badly damaged during the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service said as of Friday afternoon they had issued 117 citations to people in the closure area.

At Multnomah Falls on Friday, the parking lot was busy as people stopped to see the iconic waterfall.

“I got pictures,” Kinder said. “But I was disappointed the walkway the top one wasn’t but I guess it wasn’t because of some trees and stuff that is down, so they will do that and maybe we will be able to come out and do that again.”

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.