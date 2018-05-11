Woman admits to driving drunk in crash that killed her dad in Gresham

A woman involved in a violent collision last year that left her father dead pleaded guilty Friday to homicide and drunk driving.

Alma Delia Santiago, 29, told police that she “drank a couple shots and some beers” before attempting to drive her white 2007 Kia Rio home from a family gathering in September last year, according to court documents.

Her mother and father were in the car with her when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 16500 block of Southeast Foster Road around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, the documents state.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to flip and land on its roof, law enforcement said.

Santiago told investigators later that month that she wasn’t sure how the crash happened, but admitted she was going too fast.

She also confessed to hitching a ride with a friend, Martiza Montelongo-Sanchez, 25, immediately after the crash, leaving her mom and dad at the scene.

According to court documents, Santiago said she knew her father was hurt. She said she went to her friend’s house so she could change out of her bloody clothes.

At the crash scene Sept. 10, Santiago’s mother told responders that her husband had been driving and she had been in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

Santiago’s father was transported to a hospital that night with life-threatening injuries and later died, court documents state.

In court Friday, Santiago pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, hit-and-run involving injuries and DUII. She is due in court for sentencing May 25.

Montelongo-Sanchez, the friend who drove Santiago away from the crash scene, faces charges of hindering with prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

