Hairy men in tutus deliver flowers to Portland moms

Hairy men in bright pink clothes, tights and tutus delivered flowers to women in Portland Friday.

The Portland Beardsmen, a local non-profit, says their annual event, Beards n’ Roses, helps raises funds for women fighting breast cancer.

They say it's also a unique way to show appreciation for local moms ahead of Mother’s Day weekend.

The group delivered over 20 bouquets this year and hopes to double that number in 2019.

Money earned this year will be donated to Breast Friends, an organization that helps women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The group says they started the event six years ago.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.