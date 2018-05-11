Police: Man found in suspicious death in NE Portland identified, determined a homicide

Portland police identified a man who was found dead inside his home Thursday evening.

The man, 85-year-old Eugene Gora was found by a friend in his home located in the 4200 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Police said the scene was suspicious-in-nature.

On Friday, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined that Gora died from homicidal violence.

Officials said they are still investigating and have not released further details.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact PPB Detective Division's Homicide Detail Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

