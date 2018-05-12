Deputies hit teenager with patrol car to intervene an assault, teen seen holding large knives

Clark County deputies used their patrol car to intervene in an assault Friday evening.

Deputies responded to the 8200 block of Northwest 12th Avenue in Vancouver where they learned that the reporting party said her son was out of control and armed with large kitchen knives.

Another caller reported to deputies that they saw the son in the street threatening his mother and father with knives.

After locating the subject in the street, deputies approached in their cars and the suspect picked up a knife off the ground and started to walk towards a couple people who were nearby.

One of the deputies used their car to intervene and intentionally hit the suspect with the patrol car’s push bumper.

The suspect, a teenage boy, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for an exam before being arrested and taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

The name of the teenager is not being released by deputies.

