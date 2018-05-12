Have you seen him? Portland police say missing man, 47, last seen April 2

Portland police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 47-year-old man last seen at his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast 60th Avenue April 2.

The bureau says Kyle Art may be suffering from depression.

He is described as a white man who weighs about 200 pounds. Officers say he stands five-foot-nine-inches tall and is bald with a beard.

Detectives believe Art left his apartment driving a red Honda Fit and was possibly planning to visit Rhododendron, Oregon, or Mocus Point Trail Head in northern Idaho.

Art’s vehicle has Oregon license plates with the characters “456FVB”.

Anyone who sees Art is asked to call 911 as soon as possible so officers can check on his welfare.

There are no indications of foul play.

Anyone with non-emergency information about Art is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

