Deputies: Troutdale man on active duty with U.S. Army arrested for sex abuse

An Oregon man on active duty with the U.S. Army has been arrested for sex abuse, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Francisco Marquez, 40, of Troutdale, is assigned to the Gresham Recruiting Station.

He was also a parent volunteer at Troutdale Elementary School, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say there is no indication that Marquez’s status in the Army or as a parent volunteer facilitated his contact with the victim of the alleged sex abuse.

Marquez faces three counts of sex abuse in the first degree.

Detectives continue to investigate and say no additional information is available for release.

Anyone with additional information about Marquez or the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-988-0560.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.