Two dead, two badly hurt in Vancouver crash

Two people are dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Vancouver late Friday night, the city fire department says.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Evergreen and Grand Boulevard just east of Interstate 5.

According to firefighters, the two people with life-threatening injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters had to pry at least two people from the wreckage.

The road was closed Friday night while officers with the Vancouver Police Department investigated.

No additional information was immediately available for release.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.