Police: Third man killed in crash in Vancouver

Vancouver Police said a third man has died in a single-car crash at Evergreen and Grand Boulevard.

A fourth man is in critical condition.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash Friday night, but do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Witnesses said the car crashed through the Igloo Restaurant Patio, flipped several times and became embedded in a tree.

Police expect to release the names of the victims Saturday afternoon.

