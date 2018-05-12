TriMet: Regular MAX service resumes after improvement project - KPTV - FOX 12

TriMet: Regular MAX service resumes after improvement project

The MAX Blue and Red lines will resume regular service as the Providence Park MAX Improvements project moves into its final phase Saturday.

The estimated $1 million construction project lasted six days, disrupting Blue and Red lines running between Goose Hollow and downtown. 

TriMet workers replaced decades-old switches and sections of rail on Southwest 18th Avenue.

TriMet workers are thanking riders for the patience and understanding during the six-day disruption.

