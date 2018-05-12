Portland Thorns FC selected as Grand Marshall for The Rose Festival Starlight Parade.

The Rose Festival selected the Portland Thorns FC to be the Grand Marshal of the 2018 Portland General Electric/SOLVE Starlight Parade set for Saturday, June 2.

"All of us associated with Thorns FC are honored to be selected as the Grand Marshal of the Starlight Parade," Mike Golub, president of business for Thorns FC said. "The team is so proud to be part of an event that has long been an important part of our community."

Rose Festival board member and Starlight Parade Chair Amy Johnson along with the Rose Festival living history character Rosie the Riveter announced the selection at halftime of the Thorns match against the Orlando Pride.

"It's because of strong and capable women that the Rose Festival has succeeded for more than 111 years," Amy Johnson, Chair of the PGE/SOLVE Starlight Parade said. "It's only fitting that we take this opportunity to honor a group of strong women that have made the Portland sports scene so successful."

Marching bands, illuminated floats and unique hand-built entries will light up the night along a 2.25-mile route. The parade will feature a live broadcast on FOX 12 Oregon from 9-11 p.m.

The 2018 Rose Festival runs from May 25 through June 10.

