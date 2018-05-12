Local veteran injured in Afghanistan receives the keys to new customized home

A new beginning started on Saturday for a local veteran as he was handed the keys to a customized home after being injured while serving in Afghanistan.

Alex and Kim Hussey finally have a place to call their own and nearly 200 of their new neighbors and friends were there to give them a warm welcome.

“They built us a specially adapted home for me and Alex to move into where Alex can move more freely and have more independence,” Kim said.

The organization "Homes For Our Troops" presented the Hussey's with keys to their house in Washougal, a spot Kim said she instantly knew was home.

“First time we came out here to this property I knew it was the one. I walked on it and it was so quiet, so peaceful, and so beautiful. I was like this is where we are going to live,” she said.

The non-profit builds custom adapted homes for veterans injured while serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"Alex was injured in Afghanistan in 2012. He stepped on an improvised explosive device. Because of that he lost both legs, his left hand and has a traumatic brain injury,” Kim told FOX 12.

For the Hussey’s, they have had to make due with homes not built for his injury.

But their new house is custom-made, just for Alex, including voice-activated doors and windows, lower counters and pull-down shelving.

“One of the biggest things, there is a lift in the ceiling for Alex to shower and do everything in the morning he needs a lift to get out of bed because he doesn't have any legs,” Kim said.

The lift allows Kim to help Alex get from the bed to the bathroom with ease.

"Homes For Our Troops" will stay with the Hussey’s, providing them with financial planning, as they begin to rebuild their lives.

“There are literally not enough words to say thank you to the people who have helped out with this project,” Kim added.

The non-profit has built 252 homes in 42 different states since 2004.

For more information on the non-profit visit www.hfotusa.org.

