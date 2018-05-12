Police asking for public's help finding officer-involved shooting suspect

Gresham police are asking the public’s help in locating a suspect in an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting took place on April 30th and police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Vasile Manta on Saturday.

Manta is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

There is currently a warrant out for his arrest for attempted aggravated murder, according to police and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of Manta’s whereabouts or have any information about the case, please call the Gresham Police at 503.618.2719 or 911, if seen.

