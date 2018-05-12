'I’m still in shock': neighbors witness car crash in Vancouver that left three dead and one critically injured

A crash in Vancouver on Friday left three men dead, police said and a fourth person is still in critical condition.

Vancouver police responded to the Edgewood Park area around 10:30 p.m. and FOX 12 spoke with neighbors who told us they saw the entire crash play out like a movie.

“It was going so fast it was like a rocket,” Matt Rak who saw the car speed past said.

Police said a driver was speeding down this road, with his three passengers when they crashed into the Igloo restaurant.

“It passed me like I was standing still. Just vroom! And I thought, ‘Man that guy must’ve been going 70 or 80 miles an hour,’” Rak said.

Jon and Kerri Kowaleski live next door to Igloo. They were outside when it happened and tried to save the man’s life.

“Saw the car spin over, started flipping. Heard tools come flying hitting the deck. I literally jumped down. That’s when I heard him hit the tree,” he said

Jon said if it weren’t for this tree, their house would’ve been the target.

“I’m still in shock," he said. "Yeah, complete shock. I’m just replaying the whole evening."

Kerri said she, along with Jon and her 20-year-old son, sprang into action seconds after the impact.

“It was terrifying, you know, it was just instinct. I started talking to him and telling him it was gonna be okay, you know, just trying to resuscitate him. I could tell the way he was breathing though that things were not going to end well,” she said.

Police said two men died at the scene while a third at the hospital and the fourth man remains in critical condition.

“It’s amazing that even one person got out alive because it was heartbreaking” Jovan Love a nearby resident said.

Police have not identified the four men as they work to notify family members and are also investigating whether or not drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

