Police: Teen girl hurt in shooting in Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Teen girl hurt in shooting in Gresham

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

The East Metro Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a shooting that hurt a teenage girl.

Gresham police said witnesses reported hearing gunshots at around 10 p.m. Saturday night on Northeast 183rd near Glisan Street.

Officers said two men were fighting and at least one of them fired a gun. A teen girl who was not the intended target was shot in the stomach, according to police. 

Police described the girl's injuries as non-life threatening. 

The shooter remains on the loose. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.