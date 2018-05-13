Police: Teen girl hurt in shooting in Gresham

The East Metro Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a shooting that hurt a teenage girl.

Gresham police said witnesses reported hearing gunshots at around 10 p.m. Saturday night on Northeast 183rd near Glisan Street.

Officers said two men were fighting and at least one of them fired a gun. A teen girl who was not the intended target was shot in the stomach, according to police.

Police described the girl's injuries as non-life threatening.

The shooter remains on the loose.

