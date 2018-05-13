WSDOT: Man killed in crash on I-5 near La Center

Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on I-5 near La Center.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. near the Gee Creek rest area and the port of entry.

A 58-year-old man was driving north on the highway when he lost control of his truck and it rolled into the median, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said he was the only person in the truck and died in the crash.

The man’s name has not been released yet.

