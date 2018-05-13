Deputies investigating shooting in Beavercreek area; one man critically injured

Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the Beavercreek area Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 21000 block of South Upper Highland Road in rural Clackamas County at around noon.

Deputies said the person who was shot, a man in his 30s, was found inside a home with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident was initially reported as a home invasion situation and a shooting. Deputies later said the homeowner knows the man who was shot, and described him as an "unwelcome guest." The homeowner called 911 and the homeowner was not shot during this incident.

Authorities initially reported there were two gunshot victims, but investigators later confirmed only one person was shot.

Deputies said there is a third person they are looking to talk to, but no other information was released about this investigation.

