Deputies seek ‘persons of interest’ caught on camera in Polk Co. burglary investigation

Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating two people caught on camera as part of a burglary investigation in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of two people being called “persons of interest” in the case.

The burglary occurred just south of Independence on Thursday.

The surveillance images were captured near the burglary scene. The persons of interest are associated with a 1989 Honda Accord with Oregon plates ZBN517. The car was reported stolen to the Independence Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 503-623-9251 and reference 18-1018.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.