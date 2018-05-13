Timbers beat Sounders 1-0 in 100th meeting

Sebastian Blanco scored in the 86th minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Sunday in the 100th match between the rivals.More >
Diego Valeri had a late goal on Saturday night to give the Portland Timbers their third straight win and first road victory of the season, 1-0 over the San Jose Earthquakes.More >
Sebastian Blanco, Fanendo Adi and Larrys Mabiala scored and the Portland Timbers ended New York City FC's season-opening undefeated streak at seven games with a 3-0 victory Sunday.More >
Chris Mueller, Sacha Kljestan and Dom Dwyer scored in a late flurry to give Orlando City a stunning 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.More >
Sebastian Blanco headed home Andres Flores' cross from the middle of the 18-yard box to give the Timbers (0-2-2) the 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.More >
Roland Lamah scored his third goal in two games and Jimmy Maurer had a career-high five saves in FC Dallas' 1-1 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.More >
Carlos Rivas scored two goals and the New York Red Bulls opened their MLS season with a 4-0 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
Newcomer Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini scored two minutes apart in the first half and the Los Angeles Galaxy held off Portland 2-1 in a season opener Sunday night to spoil coach Giovanni Savarese's Timbers...More >
The Portland Timbers announced on Thursday that they signed their first eMLS competitor.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced their broadcast schedule for the 2018 regular season, with 16 matches on FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS.More >
The OSAA baseball playoffs begin on Monday and the 32 teams that make up the 6A bracket are all hoping their road leads them to Volcanoes Stadium for the championship in Keizer on June 2.More >
She has an area in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and has been interviewed by some of the greats, but now Ila Borders is saving lives and serving the community of Cornelius.More >
Two friends from the Lone Star State are chasing down a national track title at George Fox University.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored in the 86th minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Sunday in the 100th match between the rivals.More >
A West Linn High School student who was part of the state champion girls lacrosse team during her freshman year was then kept off the field due to cancer and ACL surgery.More >
Currently unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the state, the 6A target is squarely on the Tualatin Timberwolves and they proudly wear it well.More >
Having gone 57-5-2 the last two seasons together, the under-18 team for FC Portland Academy has been a force to be reckoned with. Now, the boys in navy are at the top of the Beaver state yet again.More >
