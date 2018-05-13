Teen kayaker found safe after deputies launch search operation on Tualatin River

Deputies launched a search operation for a missing teenage kayaker on the Tualatin River on Sunday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy at around 5 p.m.

By 5:30 p.m., deputies said the boy had been found safe and he was being reunited with his family at Eagle Landing Park on Southwest Rainbow Lane.

He had last been seen by his mother just south of Groner Elementary School in Hillsboro before he went missing.

Deputies said he was in an inflatable kayak and he was wearing a life jacket. He’s also an experienced swimmer.

Deputies said the boy is healthy and there were no issues with his kayak, but he became separated from his group and did not have a cell phone with him to contact them.

So glad to be part of a community where people are happy to help one another. This boater “towed” the kayaker back to Eagle Landing Park for a happy reunion with his family. pic.twitter.com/AXkvx8SbDO — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) May 14, 2018

