Teen kayaker found safe after deputies launch search operation o - KPTV - FOX 12

Teen kayaker found safe after deputies launch search operation on Tualatin River

Posted: Updated:
Image: Washington Count Sheriff's Office Image: Washington Count Sheriff's Office
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies launched a search operation for a missing teenage kayaker on the Tualatin River on Sunday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy at around 5 p.m.

By 5:30 p.m., deputies said the boy had been found safe and he was being reunited with his family at Eagle Landing Park on Southwest Rainbow Lane.

He had last been seen by his mother just south of Groner Elementary School in Hillsboro before he went missing.

Deputies said he was in an inflatable kayak and he was wearing a life jacket. He’s also an experienced swimmer. 

Deputies said the boy is healthy and there were no issues with his kayak, but he became separated from his group and did not have a cell phone with him to contact them. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.