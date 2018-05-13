Fire damages two units at Commons at Timber Creek Apartments in NW Portland

A fire heavily damaged two units at the Commons at Timber Creek Apartments in northwest Portland on Sunday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene on the 12000 block of Northwest Barnes Road at 4:49 p.m.

Fire was showing on the outside of the building and had possibly breached the attic. Additional resources were quickly called to the scene.

The fire was under control at 5:24 p.m.

Firefighters said nobody was hurt, but two families totaling eight people were forced from their homes due to the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said both units that were damaged had working smoke detectors.

Portland Fire & Rescue assisted at the scene.

