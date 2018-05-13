Man suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV accident in rural W - KPTV - FOX 12

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV accident in rural Washington Co.

BANKS, OR (KPTV) -

Banks Fire District 13 responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in rural Washington County Sunday evening.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene and found a 40-year-old male suffering life-threatening injuries after being pinned underneath an ATV that had rolled over on the residents property.  

The victim was flown to Emanuel Hospital by Life Flight 7.  No further word on his condition at this time.

Banks Fire was assisted by Metro West Ambulance, North Plains Police, Oregon State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

