Motorcyclist dies after crash at northbound I-205, westbound I-84 interchange

Portland police are investigating a crash that happened at the Interstate 205 and Interstate 84 interchange Sunday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the report of a crash involving a motorcycle on Exit 21B, the exit from northbound I-205 to westbound I-84.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male and motorcycle on the roadway. As the injured motorcyclist was being taken to an area hospital, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. This is the 16th traffic crash fatality investigated by the Major Crash Team in 2018.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact PPB's Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

