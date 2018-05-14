Oregon City police: Man crashes into gas pumps before being hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 213

A 37-year-old man was killed Monday morning after police say he crashed into an Oregon City gas station, ran from the scene and was hit by a vehicle on Highway 213.

Clackamas Fire District #1 said firefighters responded to the report of a crash that caused a gas pump to catch fire at the Hwy 213 and Clackamas River Drive Chevron gas station around 3:40 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an SUV and a gas pump in flames. Officials said the vehicle took out one pump and severely damaged a second pump.

Clackamas Fire said as firefighters were extinguishing the flames, they were notified that a vehicle had hit and killed a pedestrian on Hwy 213.

Police told FOX 12 they believe the driver of the SUV, identified as a 37-year-old Oregon City man, is the same person who was hit and killed in the northbound lanes of Hwy 213.

The cause of the first crash into the gas pumps is still under investigation, but FOX 12 has learned that while the Chevron gas station was closed at the time, surveillance cameras may have caught the crash and fire. Police are reviewing those cameras.

Highway 213 was closed northbound from Redland Road to Interstate 205 for a couple hours while police investigated the crashes. The highway reopened around 6:40 a.m.

