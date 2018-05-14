Trailer destroyed by fire in Longview, no injuries reported

A travel trailer was completely destroyed by a fire in Longview early Monday morning.

Longview Fire said crews were called out to the fire, located in the 200 block of 26th Avenue, at around 1:11 a.m.

As firefighters were enroute, Longview Police arrived on the scene and reported that a trailer was on fire and it was spreading to a home.

Crews arrived on the scene and pulled hose lines to the back of the home, providing exposure protection to the home while extinguishing the trailer fire.

Longview Fire said the homeowner and three family members were home and were alerted to the fire by a neighbor pounding on the front door. The family evacuated and evacuated several dogs and cats from the home.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the trailer was totally destroyed by the fire and was unoccupied at the time it started. The home was scalded from the fire impinging on the siding and eves. A nearby van also received damage from the fire's heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.

