Motorcyclist killed in crash involving box truck on I-205 identified

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 205 was identified Monday as 52-year-old Jack D. Hibdon, Jr. of Portland.

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and box truck on I-205 near the Northeast Glisan Street exit at 1:54 p.m. last Tuesday.

Hibdon was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The box truck driver was not injured, and stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The Major Crash Team continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070, or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.

