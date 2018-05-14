Police: Two arrested after shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

One of the firearms seized during the shooting investigation (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

Two men were arrested Friday night after police responded to the report of a shooting in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the reports of gunfire at the Glendoveer Estates Apartments, located at 601 Northeast 162nd Avenue, at around 10:46 p.m.

Police said as officers were responding to the scene, 9-1-1 callers reported that they continued to hear people arguing in the apartment's parking lot after gunfire was heard. One caller reported a maroon Chevrolet Caprice left the area right after the shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they began to search the area and contacted the owner of a white Honda Civic that was in the parking lot of the Glendoveer Estates Apartments.

Police said a firearm, as well as additional evidence of gunfire, was located and seized from inside the Honda. The owner of the Honda, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Charles Carhart, was taken into custody without incident.

Other officers searching the area, found the maroon Chevrolet Caprice being driven near Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 148th Avenue. During a traffic stop, officers found and seized a firearm from inside the vehicle.

An occupant of the Chevrolet, identified as 37-year-old Fontaine Lamont Adams, was taken into custody.

Carhart and Adams were booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Carhart was charged with a restraining order violation. Adams was booked on a post prison violation warrant in connection to a previous conviction of delivery of cocaine. According to police, Carhart and Adams will face additional charges as the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

The Gang Enforcement Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.