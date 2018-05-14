On the Go with Joe at Jan’s Ceramic Creations Plus

A local paint-your-own-pottery studio is offering an opportunity to learn how to make a unique form of art.

Jan’s Ceramic Creations is located at 4015 Southwest 185th Avenue in Aloha.

The studio is open year-round, but is holding a pair of special classes where people can try out Raku, a process in which pottery is fired at a relatively low temperature and then moved while hot to a closed container with combustible materials that ignite and cause a reaction that creates colors.

The Raku classes are scheduled for Saturday May 19 and Saturday June 16.

Learn more at JansCeramic.com.

