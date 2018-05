Darren G. Davis of TidalWave Productions in Beaverton shows More some of his most popular celebrity comic books from the past several years, including tributes to The Beatles, Olivia Newton-John, Prince, Barbara Walters and more. His comic books and graphic novels are sold at Powell's and on Amazon.

http://tidalwavecomics.com/

