Willamette swimmers make a splash on the big screen

“The Water’s Fine” is a movie about what it means to take a dip in the Willamette River, and it’s premiering tonight at the Hollywood Theatre. MORE talks to the Human Access Project Ringleader Willie Levenson and Hollywood Theatre Executive Director Doug Whyte about the importance of the film how travelers can watch it at the airport.More >
“The Water’s Fine” is a movie about what it means to take a dip in the Willamette River, and it’s premiering tonight at the Hollywood Theatre. MORE talks to the Human Access Project Ringleader Willie Levenson and Hollywood Theatre Executive Director Doug Whyte about the importance of the film how travelers can watch it at the airport.More >