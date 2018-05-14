Willamette swimmers make a splash on the big screen - KPTV - FOX 12


Willamette swimmers make a splash on the big screen

“The Water’s Fine” is a movie about what it means to take a dip in the Willamette River, and it’s been selected as one of 13 films to be played at the Hollywood Theatre Micro Cinema at PDX this quarter.

MORE talks to the Human Access Project Ringleader Willie Levenson and Hollywood Theatre Executive Director Doug Whyte about the importance of the film.

“The Water’s Fine” premieres tonight at 7:00 at the Hollywood Theatre in Northeast Portland.

