Domestic violence assault suspect dies after altercation with Clark Co. deputies

A suspect died after being involved in an altercation with deputies, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the report of a domestic violence assault that happened in the 8700 block of Sorenson Road at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they attempted to take the suspect into custody but he resisted arrest.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was eventually taken into custody and medics were called to the scene because the suspect began having difficulty breathing.

Deputies provided medical care until medics arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

The Regional Major Crimes Team led by the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into the suspect's death.

The sheriff's office identified the deputies involved as Deputy Scott Kirgiss, a 10-year veteran, and Deputy Forrest Cook, a 2.5-year veteran. They were placed on administrative leave per standard procedure.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.