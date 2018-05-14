Suspects wanted for car break-ins at Clackamas Comm. College, using stolen bankcards

Police are searching for two suspects wanted for breaking into vehicles and stealing bank cards.

According to the Oregon City Police Department, the suspects targeted two cars in the parking lot of Clackamas Community College on May 3. In both cases, the suspects were able to steal bank cards.

The stolen bank cards were used in attempted purchases of prepaid credit cards at multiple area businesses and for online shopping, police said. In at least one case, the suspects were successful in making a purchase.

Officers say the cars that the thieves broke into both belong to students at the college, and believe the victims are unrelated.

A Clackamas Community College security official, who had been unaware of the break-ins until contacted by FOX 12 and informed of the police investigation, said that break-ins on campus are extremely rare.

However, students say they are now thinking twice about what they leave in their cars.

“It’s scary. I don’t want somebody breaking into my car – I don’t know why people would do that,” said freshman Avery Lawrence. “I’m definitely going to make sure that everything is put away and that I lock it. I mean, I always lock it - but just making sure.”

According to OCPD, one of the cars that the thieves broke into had been left unlocked.

Officers remind people to keep valuables, like bankcards, secured and out of sight – or simply out of their cars.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to call the Oregon City Police Tip Line at 503-496-1616 and reference case #18-012943 and 18-012963.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.