Crews extinguish fire at Troutdale Elementary School

Firefighters responded to a school in Troutdale after material on a roof under construction caught fire late Monday morning.

When crews from Gresham arrived at Troutdale Elementary School, they found construction workers on the roof of a new school building fighting a fire with a hose. Responding firefighters then extinguished the fire.

It was determined that building material on the roof caught fire. No students were evacuated and there was no damage to the building’s interior.

According to Gresham Fire, investigators confirmed the cause of the fire was “parabolic reflection of sunlight, from new sheet metal for the HVAC on the new school.”

Fire officials told FOX 12 that Monday’s fire was the second such fire on a new school roof for Gresham Fire & Emergency Services and the Reynolds School District – the first was on March 20 at Fairview Elementary School.

Gresham Fire said it is working with the contractors to prevent similar future fires.

