Portland police asking for public’s help in finding serial burglary suspect

A 63-year-old man is wanted for allegedly burglarizing several Portland businesses, and on Monday police asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Melvin Lee Tillman is wanted for second-degree burglary.

Tillman has been accused of many burglaries and was arrested last month.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday but he didn’t show up.

Tillman is described as a black man who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Police said Tillman is known to frequent shopping districts Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Southeast Belmont Street, Northwest 23rd Avenue, and Old Town/Chinatown.

Police are asking anyone who sees Tillman to immediately call 9-1-1, while anyone with non-emergency information about Tillman to contact Officer Matthew Jacobsen at Matthew.Jacobsen@portlandoregon.gov.

