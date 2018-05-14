Deputy shoots wanted man in SE Portland parking lot

Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shot a wanted man in a Burger King parking lot Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were searching for the man and saw him in the southeast Portland lot just before 2 p.m.

Deputies say the man, who is wanted on multiple warrants, put his car in reverse and rammed the deputies’ vehicle as they attempted to contact him. A deputy then fired his gun and hit the suspect, critically injuring him.

The man was immediately arrested and provided medical assistance. He was then transported to a Portland-area hospital.

No deputies or community members were hurt during the incident, which occurred near Southeast 100th Avenue and Stark Street.

Officers with Portland Police Bureau arrived after the shooting and secured the scene.

The deputy who shot the wanted suspect and the deputy who observed the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, per standard department policy.

Hudson Sophanthavong, a witness to the shooting Monday, says he heard three gunshots before deputies swarmed the area.

"We heard 'pop, pop, pop,'" Sophanthavong said. "All of a sudden, we look outside, there are cops just swarming ... it was pretty dramatic."

Sophanthavong also says he saw the suspect getting carried out on a stretcher.

The area near the Burger King was expected to be closed for several hours Monday.

The shooting is being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau and the East County Major Crimes Team. Authorities say they will release additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call PPB Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or MCSO Detective Brad Robertson at 503-988-0358.

