Motorcyclist, 22, dies after Prius runs stop sign in Linn Co.

A 22-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a motorist failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign in Linn County.

Deputies with the county sheriff's office say the motorist, identified as 19-year-old Miranda Rebecca Carnes, of Tangent, was driving a red 2007 Toyota Prius east on Tangent Drive Monday and crashed into the 22-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Sarah Danielle Watson, just before at 3:30 p.m.

Watson was riding a 2006 Yamaha XV2 and traveling north on Seven Mile Lane.

Both the Prius and the Yamaha came to a rest on Tangent Drive, east of Seven Mile Lane, the sheriff's office says.

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. Carnes was not hurt.

The intersection was shut down for approximately three hours while deputies investigated. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.

The sheriff's office does not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Detectives continue to investigate and say the case will later be reviewed by the Linn County District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.