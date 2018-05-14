Longview police: Fight between homeless men ends with hatchet to the head, 1 dead

A homeless man who was hit in the head with a hatchet by another homeless man has died, according to Longview police.

Robert Lorenzo Diaz, 32, died Sunday morning at Peace Health-SW Hospital.

Diaz, from Massachusetts, was rushed to the hospital Friday evening after the alleged attack occurred at an undeveloped property near 14th Avenue and Alabama Street, police say.

The suspect, identified by police as 26-year-old Ryan S. Adams, has been arrested and faces charges of assault in the first degree, according to the department.

After hitting Diaz, officers say Adams left the scene and called 911 to report that he had found an assault victim.

Police have been in contact with Diaz’s family and say the man had distinctive tattoos, which helped the department identify him.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Longview Police Department’s criminal investigations tip line at 360-442-5929.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.