Oregon trooper pulls hot puppies from trunk on Interstate 5

An Oregon State Police trooper rescued 10 puppies found locked inside the trunk of a car Monday, as temperatures soared into the upper-80s.

Senior Trooper and K9 Handler Travis Peterson says he saved the dogs during a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 5, just south of Medford.

The puppies, who he identified as Husky-German Shepard mixes, had no access to water or air-conditioning.

He says the driver, headed northbound from Fontana, California, to Seattle, Washington in a 2008 Ford Fusion, showed several signs of suspicious activity.

Peterson obtained consent to search the car and found the puppies in the trunk of the vehicle.

OSP says the owner was cited and the puppies were taken to Jackson County Animal Services.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.