Bloom Project collects 5,000 donated flower bouquets for people in hospice, palliative care

The Bloom Project is receiving a donation of 5,000 flower bouquets for people in hospice and palliative care.

The flowers are leftovers from Mother’s Day.

Volunteers with the nonprofit organization collected them from wholesalers, grocery stores and florists.

Volunteers will spend the week gathering the flowers and creating new bouquets to brighten the day for plenty of people.

“Generally, on a weekly basis we are gifting somewhere between 350 and 400 bouquets a week to hospice and palliative care patients, but on a week like this, there is no telling,” said Heidi Berkman, founder of The Bloom Project.

The Bloom Project is a nonprofit organization that has now gifted 200,000 bouquets, with 100,000 volunteer hours donated.

For more, go to thebloomproject.org.

