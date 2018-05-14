Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues stranded surfer from Newport cliffside

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a stranded surfer from a Newport cliffside.

Lincoln County dispatchers relayed a call to Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector North Bend about a stranded surfer at 7:32 p.m. Sunday.

The surfer abandoned his surfboard and tried to climb up a rocky cliff near Yaquina Head Lighthouse after being pulled from the beach by a riptide.

A Coast Guard crew on an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Facility Newport hoisted the surfer from the cliffside and took him to the Newport Municipal Airport, where he was transferred to waiting emergency medical providers.

The surfer was not injured, according to the Coast Guard.

At the time of the rescue, the water was 51 degrees and the air temperature was 52 degrees, with winds reaching 10 mph.

A Station Yaquina Bay boat crew aboard a 47-foot motor life boat also responded to the call for help.

