Old friends from Texas team up to set track records at George Fox University

Two friends from the Lone Star State are chasing down a national track title at George Fox University.

The 4-by-100-meter relay record at the Newberg school had been around since 1978. Fast forward 40 years and new Bruins have set a new standard.

Vernon Lott and Kenny May met in sixth grade when Lott’s dad was May’s teacher back in San Antonio.

May was going to George Fox first. The junior is studying English and social work. He is also a wide receiver on the football team.

When his old friend Lott was looking to transfer, May pitched the idea of joining him in Oregon.

“I just wanted to get out of San Antonio. That's where I grew up. I just came out not really knowing. I didn't know it rained a lot here. The weather is kind of crazy,” Lott said.

The pair, along with teammates Brock Rogers and Chris Polk, are ranked number two nationally after recently running the relay in just a shave over 41 seconds for the program and Northwest Conference record.

The national meet is coming up later this month in Wisconsin.

“Once we’re out there, we’ll get the adrenaline going and we will be so hyped in that spot right there. Since we broke the school record, we take it way serious,” May said.

But if there was a race between them, who would win?

“We still need to settle that but I told him, he don't want that now. In the 200 and the 100, he can have it, but in the 400? He don't want that,” May said.

