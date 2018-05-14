Man killed in NE Portland remembered as fixture in Portland’s Albina area

A man interviewed for a documentary that’s in the works about the history of Portland’s Albina district was killed in his home, shocking people who knew him.

Eugene Gora, 85, was found dead in his home on the 4200 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard last week. Police said his death was suspicious and later confirmed he died of homicidal violence.

Gora was known as a fixture on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard since the early 1970s, having lived and worked there for years.

Matt Zodrow conducted an interview with Gora for a documentary about the area.

“For us, he was a person of interest because he had been in a central place in the neighborhood and had seen all the changes that occurred over the years,” Zodrow said.

Zodrow said Gora spoke about mentoring area youth in welding and metal work, as well as supporting the renaming of Union Avenue in honor of MLK.

Police have not yet made an arrest in connection with Gora’s death. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact PPB Detective Division's Homicide Detail Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

