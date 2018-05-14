Driver rescues other driver from fiery crash in Battle Ground

Deputies say a van burst into flames Monday after crashing into an SUV in Battle Ground.

The collision occurred between a Dodge Caravan and a Ford Escape at the intersection of Northeast 239th Street and Northeast 50th Avenue, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on Northeast 239th Avenue. Responding deputies say the driver failed to yield and smashed into a driver headed southbound on Northeast 50th Avenue in a Ford Escape, causing the SUV to roll.

The driver of the Ford Escape and a person who had witnessed the crash pulled the driver from the wreckage before the driver was hurt by the flames.

Both drivers were alone in the vehicles at the time of the crash and were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.