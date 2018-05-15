Man shot by deputy in SE Portland identified as Gresham officer-involved shooting suspect

A 36-year-old man who was shot by a deputy in southeast Portland Monday afternoon has been identified as the suspect wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting.

Police identified Vasile William Manta on Saturday as the suspect in an officer-involved shooting that happened on April 30 in Gresham.

During the April 30 incident, police said Manta was in a stolen minivan in a parking lot near Southwest Highland Drive and Southwest 11th Street when he was approached by a Gresham officer. Manta rammed the officer's vehicle and fled westbound on Powell Boulevard and then became stuck on a median. He then fled on foot. A Gresham officer fired his weapon during the foot pursuit, according to police.

Officers searched the area for Manta but were unable to locate him at the time.

On Monday, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for Manta and saw him in a Burger King parking lot, near Southeast 100th Avenue and Stark Street, just before 2 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Manta put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the deputies' vehicles as they attempted to contact him. A deputy then fired his gun and hit Manta, critically injuring him.

Manta was taken to a Portland-area hospital where he remains in critical condition. He was booked on two outstanding arrest warrants for the charges of attempted aggravated murder and identity theft.

The deputy who shot the wanted suspect and the deputy who observed the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, per standard department policy.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.