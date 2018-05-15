New study ranks Portland as one of the fittest cities in the U.S.

Portland has been named as one of the fittest cities in the United State by a new study released this month.

The 2018 American College of Sports Medicine Fitness Index is a ranking of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Cities ranked high on the list are considered to have more resources that promote healthy living.

The rankings are based off of factors such as nutrition, smoking, mental health, and access to parks.

Portland was ranked as the fifth fittest city in the U.S.

Taking the top spot was Arlington, Virginia. Minneapolis, Minnesota came in at second, followed by Washington, D.C., and Madison, Wisconsin.

Seattle, Washington made the list coming in sixth place.

And in last place out of the 100 largest cities in the United States was Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For the full list, visit www.americanfitnessindex.org/rankings/

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.