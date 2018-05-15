Fire damages home in NE Portland, no injuries reported

Crews responded to a house fire in northeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the fire, located in the 15300 block of Northeast Summerplace Drive, around 2:44 a.m.

PF&R said the fire started on the exterior of the home and extended into the crawl space, making access difficult for crews. Firefighters had to cut the floor of the home to get to the fire and put it out.

Everyone who was inside the home was able to get out safely.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.