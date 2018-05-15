On the Go with Joe at 22 Below

A tasty frozen treat popular in Thailand has come to Portland.

22 Below, located at 1728 Southwest Jefferson Street, recently opened and offers trendy rolled ice cream.

Instead of scoops, the ice cream at 22 Below is flattened and then scrapped off while rolled.

There are several flavors at the shop, including a breakfast-inspired ice cream and one made with s’mores.

Check out the menu and more at My22Below.com.

