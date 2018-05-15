Deputies: Woman sought after fleeing scene of Beavercreek shooting in stolen vehicle

2013 booking photo of Helen Dandrea, and photo of a similar vehicle to the one that Dandrea stole. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Clackamas County deputies are searching for a woman who fled the scene of a shooting in a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the report of a shooting on the 21000 block of South Upper Highland Road in rural Clackamas County just before 12 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned there had been an altercation between the homeowner, the homeowner's ex-girlfriend, and the ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

According to deputies, there was a struggle over a gun during the altercation and the new boyfriend, identified as 34-year-old Joseph Scott Mendoza, a transient, was shot.

Deputies also said the ex-girlfriend, identified as 40-year-old Helen Dandrea, a transient, tased the homeowner.

Mendoza was taken by Life Flight to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The homeowner, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

After the altercation, Dandrea fled the scene by stealing the homeowner's 1996 brown Buick Regal with Oregon license plate VDW350. Deputies said she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Dandrea or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-723-494, or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference CCSO Case # 18-13878

