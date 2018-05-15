Bicyclist seriously injured in crash with truck in NW Portland

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a truck in northwest Portland Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported crash involving a bicycle and vehicle at 8:04 a.m. in the 2700 block of Northwest Nicolai Street.

When police and emergency personnel arrived at the crash scene, they found an injured man and a bicycle on the ground. The man's injuries were described as serious and life-threatening. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Just after 8:30 a.m., police tweeted Northwest Nicolai Street would be closed between Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 29th Avenue for the next three to four hours during the crash investigation.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation.

TriMet said lines 15 and 77 were not in service on NW Nicolai & 27th and NW 27th & Vaughn at Montgomery Park during the crash investigation. Those lines have since resumed service.

Police said the driver of the truck involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, who believe the bicyclist exited a parking lot, traveled into the eastbound lane of NW Nicolai and crashed into the truck.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

