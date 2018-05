Right in the heart of Downtown Portland, John Helmer Haberdasher has stood for nearly 100 years. It’s not just locals who have taken notice of the stylish shop. MORE’s Molly Riehl met with John Helmer III to talk about the big names who have walked through his doors. Then, John gives Molly some royal wedding fashion insight.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.